OpenAI launches GPT-6.1 Terra with advanced computer-use capabilities at half the API price

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OpenAI GPT-6.1 Terra - What is new?

GPT-6.1 Terra is an upgrade over GPT-5.6 Terra, with OpenAI highlighting improvements in computer use and the ability to understand visual information. For instance, the model can help process incoming invoices and enter their details into accounting software. It can also interpret technical drawings and help with multi-step tasks across computer applications.

OpenAI tested the model on Agents’ Last Exam, a benchmark that measures performance on professional tasks. At medium reasoning effort, GPT-6.1 Terra scored 15 percentage points higher than GPT-5.6 Terra, while costing about one-third as much per task in that evaluation, according to the company.

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The model also showed improvements in coding. On Terminal-Bench 4.0, a test of a coding agent's ability to solve command-line tasks, GPT-6.1 Terra achieved a score of 50.3% at maximum reasoning effort, compared with 21.5% for GPT-5.6 Terra’s published score. These results come from OpenAI’s reported evaluations. Actual performance can vary depending on the task, software and working environment.

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GPT-6.1 Terra pricing - How much does it cost?

OpenAI has reduced GPT-6.1 Terra’s standard API prices by 50% compared with GPT-5.6 Terra and GPT-6.1 Sol.

The prices are:

Input: $1 per million tokens

Cached input: $0.05 per million tokens

Output: $5 per million tokens

Tokens are small units of text that an AI model processes. Input tokens cover information sent to the model, while output tokens cover the content it generates. Cached input receives a lower rate when eligible previously supplied information can be reused.

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The lower rates could make the model more attractive to developers running high-volume tasks. However, the final cost of an AI application also depends on usage, additional tools and the work required to check its results.

Where can you use GPT-6.1 Terra?

OpenAI says GPT-6.1 Terra is available to Plus, Pro, Enterprise and Edu users through ChatGPT Work and Codex. If you are a developer, you can access it through the OpenAI API using the model name gpt-6.1-terra.

Its computer-use capabilities could help with tasks such as updating records, processing documents and working across applications. However, access to the relevant tools and permissions is necessary, and you should review important actions rather than assume every task will be completed correctly.

For developers and businesses, GPT-6.1 Terra’s main appeal is its improved performance and lower API prices. Whether it offers better value in practice will depend on the task being automated, the accuracy required and the total cost of running the workflow.