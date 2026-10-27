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Joined Microsoft with hope, got an exit offer in 3 months: Indian techie’s claim

Joined Microsoft with hope, got an exit offer in 3 months: Indian techie’s claim

An Indian developer’s account of receiving a voluntary exit offer just three months into a Microsoft job has brought job security fears into focus as the company rolls out a new programme.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 2:27 PM IST
Joined Microsoft with hope, got an exit offer in 3 months: Indian techie’s claimMicrosoft’s voluntary exit offer raises questions about job security for eligible employees.

For many software professionals, getting hired by a global technology company represents years of preparation, competitive interviews and the promise of career growth. But an exit offer arriving soon after joining can turn that sense of achievement into uncertainty. An Indian developer described feeling distressed after receiving a voluntary exit email from Microsoft roughly three months into the job, according to an India Today report.

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The employee said they were still getting familiar with the codebase, raising questions about how someone so early in their tenure should interpret an offer to leave. The account comes as Microsoft introduces a voluntary exit programme for eligible employees in selected teams. While the initiative isn't a layoff notice, the episode highlights the anxiety that can arise when employees are asked to consider leaving a job they have only just started.

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An exit email and questions without clear answers

The developer shared his experience in a Reddit post, saying he had joined Microsoft three months earlier and had limited familiarity with the codebase. The employee worried that accepting the offer could put him on a layoff list.

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That fear is the employee’s interpretation, not confirmation of a planned job cut. Microsoft has not said that workers who decline the offer will automatically be laid off.

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For someone who joined recently, the uncertainty can be particularly difficult. They may still be learning internal systems, building relationships with colleagues and trying to establish themselves in the role. An invitation to leave during this period can raise doubts about whether to stay, accept the package or start considering alternatives.

What Microsoft’s voluntary exit programme means

In an October 26 blog post, Microsoft announced its Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) for eligible employees at internal level 70 and below in participating teams in India, the US, the UK and Canada.

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The time-limited programme offers financial support and career-planning resources to employees who choose to leave. Microsoft said participation varies by organisation, depending on business priorities, customer commitments and workforce needs. Not every team is included.

The announcement does not establish that the company is planning to remove every employee who receives an offer, nor does it guarantee that all roles will remain unchanged.

For Indian tech workers, the developer’s experience leaves a difficult question hanging - when an exit offer arrives unexpectedly, how much reassurance does a job at a major technology company really provide?

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 2:27 PM IST
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