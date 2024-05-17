OpenAI signs deal with Reddit for real-time content access, with AI-features coming to public forum

OpenAI has entered into an agreement to access real-time content from Reddit’s data API. This deal is similar to Reddit's previous contract with Google, valued at $60 million. The partnership will allow Reddit to incorporate new AI-driven features for its users and moderators, utilising OpenAI’s popular language models.

Related Articles

OpenAI has also committed to becoming a Reddit advertising partner. Reddit users have previously expressed concerns over the platform's management and changes to its API pricing. The recent partnership between OpenAI and Stack Overflow also faced backlash with users attempting to delete their posts. Neither company disclosed financial details or mentioned training data in their blog post announcement.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's shareholder status on Reddit was disclosed, however, it was clarified that the partnership was spearheaded by OpenAI’s COO and approved by its independent board.

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman lauded the deal, stating that incorporating Reddit in ChatGPT aligns with their belief in a connected internet and helps users find relevant content. Despite this, Reddit has previously demonstrated hostility towards companies using its data to train AI models, even threatening to block Google web crawlers from accessing the site. OpenAI also allegedly informed the moderators of the subreddit r/ChatGPT of a copyright violation for using the ChatGPT logo as a display photo.