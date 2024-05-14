Nothing is expanding ChatGPT features to older products including Ear (1), Ear (stick), Ear (2), CMF Buds, more

Nothing, the innovative tech company known for its sleek audio devices, is set to enhance user experience by integrating ChatGPT into its entire lineup of audio products. Following the successful integration with the Ear and Ear (a) models, announced last month, the company is now expanding this feature to include the Ear (1), Ear (stick), Ear (2), CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro.

Starting May 21st, users will be able to update their Nothing X app to activate the new feature. This allows users to engage with ChatGPT through a simple pinch-to-speak function directly from their Nothing audio devices, paired exclusively with Nothing phones.

The integration will come ahead of schedule, as it was initially slated for a June release. This new feature set merges advanced AI capabilities with everyday tech products.

Nothing had also integrated ChatGPT features with its smartphones earlier this year. In February, Phone (2) received the Nothing OS 2.5 update. Then the Nothing Phone (1) got the features, followed by the more affordable Nothing Phone (2a). The new phone comes with Nothing OS 2.5.5a, which includes ChatGPT.

OpenAI brings new GPT 4o

OpenAI introduced a new AI model GPT 4o on Monday that comes with better conversational abilities compared to GPT 4. The new model also comes with a better ability to see and hear. The new AI model has been rolled out to users and it is available to every ChatGPT user. However, paid users will get a 5x higher limit compared to non-paying users.