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OPPO Find X10 Pro Max launch confirmed in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max launch confirmed in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset

OPPO is bringing its next flagship to India with MediaTek’s new 2nm chipset, promising faster performance, stronger on-device AI, better gaming, and improved computational photography.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 2:03 PM IST
OPPO Find X10 Pro Max launch confirmed in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipsetOPPO Find X10 Pro Max will bring MediaTek’s new 2nm flagship chip to India. (Photo: Oppo India)

OPPO has confirmed that its upcoming Find X10 Pro Max will launch in India with MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, giving the phone a significant focus on performance and on-device intelligence. The announcement was made by OPPO India and MediaTek at the MediaTek Tech Day in Delhi on October 6. The smartphone will be among the first globally to use the new chipset, which is built on a 2nm process and combines performance improvements with better power efficiency. 

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OPPO says the Find X10 Series is expected to reach consumers in the coming weeks, making this one of the company’s more significant flagship launches in India. The new processor is also expected to bring improvements across AI, gaming and imaging, while OPPO and MediaTek have jointly developed another technology specifically for the new series. 

Dimensity 9600 Pro focuses on AI and performance

The Dimensity 9600 Pro uses a 2+3+3 All Big Core CPU design, featuring two C2-Ultra cores clocked at up to 4.55GHz, three C2-Pro cores at 4.35GHz and another three C2-Pro cores at 3.1GHz. MediaTek claims up to 17% higher single-core and 15% higher multi-core performance, along with a 61% reduction in multi-core power consumption compared with the previous generation.

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For AI, the chipset features a dual-NPU architecture and MediaTek’s Agentic AI Engine. It supports models of up to 30 billion parameters, while the second-generation Super-Efficient NPU is claimed to reduce always-on AI power consumption by 40%. 

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Gaming is handled by the G2-Ultra NX GPU, which offers up to 27% higher peak performance, 24% lower power consumption and 18% faster ray tracing, according to MediaTek. The chipset can support gaming at up to 185fps. 

Find X10 Pro Max also gets new OPPO technology

The chipset comes with the Imagiq 1290 ISP and supports features including 60fps motion capture, 4K240 ultra-slow-motion video, 4K60 AI True Color Tone, 4K120 cinematic log and 17EV imaging. 

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OPPO and MediaTek have also developed the Laminar Flow Engine, which will make its debut with the Find X10 Series. The technology restructures the rendering architecture and works with system scheduling to balance responsiveness and power consumption. It is also designed to speed up app launches and keep content loading smooth during demanding tasks, including rapid photo browsing.

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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 2:03 PM IST
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