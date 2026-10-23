OPPO Find X10 Pro Max vs vivo X500 Pro Max: Compared on display, cameras, battery and price

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OPPO Find X10 Pro Max vs vivo X500 Pro Max - Specifications compared

Specification OPPO Find X10 Pro Max vivo X500 Pro Max India availability Sale scheduled for October 29, 2026 India launch unconfirmed Price in India ₹1,99,999 (12GB + 512GB) Expected ₹1.3 lakh – ₹1.4 lakh, according to 91mobiles Display 6.78-inch LTPO, 1.5K resolution 6.85-inch 2K ZEISS display Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Rear cameras Triple 200MP cameras 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 200MP ZEISS telephoto Front camera 50MP with autofocus 50MP on the China model Battery 8,000mAh 8,000mAh typical capacity on the China model Wired charging 80W 90W Wireless charging 50W 40W Software ColorOS 17 OriginOS 7 on the China model

Note: vivo's specifications and expected India price refer to the China model and reported estimates, respectively. India-specific details remain unconfirmed.

Display and performance - Which phone offers more?

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The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max features a 6.78-inch LTPO display with a 2,772 x 1,272 pixel resolution. Its adaptive refresh rate supports smoother scrolling, while compatible games can use refresh rates up to 144Hz.

The China model of the vivo X500 Pro Max has a larger 6.85-inch 2K ZEISS Master Colour Display with a resolution of 3,168 x 1,440 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz. Its higher resolution should deliver sharper images and text on paper, though actual viewing quality also depends on brightness, colour calibration, and content.

Both phones use the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor. OPPO runs ColorOS 17, while vivo's China model runs OriginOS 7. Real-world performance will depend on software optimisation, cooling, and sustained workloads.

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Camera comparison - Triple 200MP versus ZEISS telephoto

The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max has three 200-megapixel rear cameras: a main sensor, an ultra-wide camera and a telephoto camera. The ultra-wide camera offers a 124-degree field of view, and the phone supports 8K video recording at 30fps. It also has a 50-megapixel autofocus front camera.

According to vivo's official China-model specifications, the X500 Pro Max combines a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 200-megapixel ZEISS APO telephoto camera. The phone also supports a 400mm-equivalent ZEISS telephoto extender, designed to capture distant subjects such as concert performers or objects in outdoor photography.

OPPO offers three 200-megapixel rear sensors, while vivo focuses on long-range photography and telephoto accessories. However, megapixel counts alone do not determine which phone takes better pictures. You need to test low-light performance, stabilisation, colour accuracy, and video quality side by side.

Battery and charging - OPPO or vivo?

The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max packs an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The China model of the vivo X500 Pro Max has an 8,000mAh typical battery capacity and supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. Some official regional specifications list a rated capacity of 7,800mAh, so the final India-market configuration, if launched, may differ.

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On paper, vivo supports faster wired charging, while OPPO offers faster wireless charging. Actual battery life and charging speeds will depend on usage and charging conditions.

Price and availability in India

OPPO has announced the Find X10 Pro Max at ₹ 1,99,999 with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Its MRP is ₹2,39,999, and sales are scheduled to begin on October 29, 2026.

vivo has launched the X500 Pro Max in China, but it has not confirmed its India launch or price. According to 91mobiles, the phone is expected to cost around ₹1.3 lakh to ₹1.4 lakh in India. This remains an estimate, not an official price, and could change if the phone launches here.

Which phone should you consider?

The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max offers a triple 200-megapixel camera setup, an 8,000mAh battery and confirmed India pricing. The vivo X500 Pro Max's China model offers a higher-resolution display, a specialised ZEISS telephoto system and faster wired charging.

For Indian buyers, OPPO is the clearer option to evaluate today because it has announced its local price and sale date. The vivo X500 Pro Max could be an interesting alternative for photography enthusiasts, but buyers should wait for official India launch details before comparing its expected price with OPPO's confirmed price.