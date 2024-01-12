Oppo Reno 11 Series launched at starting price of Rs 29,999: Check sale offers, specifications, more

Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro have been launched in India today. The highlights of the smartphones include a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 120Hz OLED display and Android 14-based ColorOS. Oppo Reno 11 series smartphones are now available for pre-order in India.

Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 price, sale offers

Oppo Reno 11 comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option is priced at Rs 29,999 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 31,999. It is available in Rock Grey and Wave Green colour options.

Oppo Reno 11 5G will go on sale in India on January 25 on Flipkart. Buyers can get Rs 3,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro comes in just one storage option. The 12 GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999. Buyers can get Rs 4,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards. It will go on sale in India on January 18 on Flipkart. It is available in Pearl White and Rock Grey colour options.

Oppo Reno 11, Reno 11 Pro specifications

Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro feature a 6.70-inch full-HD+ OLED curved display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno 11 model is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Oppo Reno 11 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offers 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, they feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor that supports OIS, a 32MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. Both Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro come with a 32MP front-facing camera.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro houses a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 80W Super Flash Charge support. Oppo Reno 11, on the other hand, comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 67W Super Flash Charge. The Oppo Reno 11 series run on Android 14 based ColorOS 14 custom skin out-of-the-box.

Also Read:

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024: Nothing Phone 2 to sell with discount of up to Rs 12,000

‘I wish I could say ChatGPT’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals his most used app on Bill Gates’ podcast