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Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush launched in India at ₹2,449, available exclusively on Flipkart

Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush launched in India at ₹2,449, available exclusively on Flipkart

Oral-B is bringing its iO magnetic-drive technology to a more accessible toothbrush, targeting users who want gentler, smarter brushing without paying flagship-level prices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 12:21 PM IST
Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush launched in India at ₹2,449, available exclusively on FlipkartOral-B iO2 brings magnetic-drive technology, three modes and pressure sensing to India.(Photo: Flipkart )

Oral-B has launched the iO Series 2 or iO2, toothbrush in India, bringing its magnetic-drive technology to an affordable model for people moving from manual brushing. Available exclusively on Flipkart, the toothbrush comes in two colours and offers three cleaning modes, automatic pressure sensing and a dentist-inspired round brush head.

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The launch price starts at ₹2,449 and goes up to ₹2,999 depending on the variant and accessory package. If you are considering an electric toothbrush without a complicated interface, the iO2 focuses on simpler controls, gentler brushing and a quieter cleaning experience, while retaining Oral-B’s signature iO technology.

Features and cleaning modes of Oral-B iO2

The iO2 uses a frictionless magnetic drive motor instead of conventional mechanical gears. The system sends concentrated energy directly to the bristle tips while reducing mechanical noise. Its round brush head uses gentle micro-vibrations designed to surround individual teeth, with Oral-B claiming up to 100% more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush.

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For everyday use, the toothbrush has three modes - Daily Clean, Sensitive and Super Sensitive. It starts in Super Sensitive mode by default, aimed at making the transition easier for first-time electric toothbrush users. An Automatic Pressure Sensor slows the brushing speed when excessive force is detected, helping protect the gums.

Price, colours and availability

The Oral-B iO2 is available in Calm Pink and Night Black, with the Night Black variant coming with a travel case. It is available exclusively on Flipkart from September 12, 2026, with launch pricing ranging from ₹2,449 to ₹2,999, depending on the variant and accessory package.

The iO2 is positioned as an entry point into Oral-B's iO range, particularly if you were looking to move from manual brushing to an electric toothbrush without a complicated setup. P&G also describes the iO2 as an affordably priced innovation designed to encourage this transition.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 14, 2026 12:21 PM IST
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