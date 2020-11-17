PUBG Mobile reduces file size to 610 MB on Google Play Store; ready for India comeback

PUBG Mobile has introduced a Lightweight Installation Function with a 1.1 update as the game is set to make a comeback in India.

With the arrival of Lightweight Installation Function, the file size of the PUBG Mobile game has reduced on the Google Play Store. In the 1.1 updates, the PUBG game's file size is reduced to 610 MB from 1 GB.

Additionally, the developers have added the 'Download tab' in the setting option through which PUBG payers can download and delete resource packs as per their needs.

Also, PUBG Corporation is offering rewards on downloading packs. There are two kinds of resource packs: Low-spec resource pack and HD resource pack.

The low-low resource pack is 329.9 MB in which the game runs smoothly. And, the HD resource pack is 583.2 MB that provides superior performance and effects.

PUBG Corps has also included a smart delete feature, which will recommend players to delete the unused resources.

After facing a ban for months, PUBG Corporation announced to re-launch PUBG Mobile last week in the country. The new version will be called PUBG Mobile India. According to PUBG Corporation, the new version will be specifically designed for Indian users, which include local customisations such as characters starting the game fully clothed. The official release date of PUBG Mobile India will be announced soon.The developers have promised that it will maximise security for its players and adhere to the local regulations.

PUBG Corp also assured that there will be regular audits and verification on the storage systems that store the personal information of Indian users in order to make sure that the data is kept safe.

Additionally, PUBG Corporation plans on establishing a local office where it will hire over 100 employees to enhance communications and services with players.

PUBG Corporation and parent company Krafton are planning to make $100 million (approximately Rs 746 crores) investments in India to "cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries".

