Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro Plus to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch livestream; expected specs

Realme is set to launch its Realme 11 Pro series, including Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, in India today. Realme 11 Pro+ is confirmed to come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charge, curved display, and a 200MP rear camera. The smartphones will go on sale in India on Flipkart.

Realme 11 Pro series launch: How to watch it live

Realme 11 Pro series launch will kick off at 12 pm today. You can watch the live stream on the company’s social media handles or YouTube channel. You can also tap on the live stream link embedded below to catch the live updates.

Realme 11 Pro series expected India price

As per the rumours, Realme 11 Pro is likely to be launched at a starting price of Rs 23,999 whereas the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G might come at a starting price of Rs 28,999.

Realme 11 Pro series expected specifications

As per the tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Realme 11 Pro 5G is likely to come in 8GB RAM + 256GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage variants. On the other hand, the Pro Plus variant is expected to be available in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variants.

In terms of colours, the smartphones are likely to be available in Astral Black, Sunrise Beige and Oasis Green colour variants.

The tipster further hints that Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ are expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both handsets are expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset.

For photography, the Pro model might come with a 100MP dual rear camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes 200MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. It is likely to feature a 32MP selfie camera.

