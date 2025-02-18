Realme launches P3 series with Realme P3 Pro and Realme P3x: Features, price, details here

Realme has announced the launch of its P3 series 5G smartphones in India, comprising the P3 Pro 5G and the P3x 5G. The devices are aimed at the mid-range market and focus on performance, durability, and design.

Realme P3 Pro 5G

The P3 Pro 5G features a luminous colour-changing fibre back panel, a first for the segment, according to Realme. The design is inspired by a nebula and glows in the dark. The phone comes in three India-exclusive colours: Nebula Glow, Galaxy Purple, and Saturn Brown. The device sports a 6.83" quad-curved display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 3840Hz PWM dimming. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and supports BGMI at 90FPS. The P3 Pro includes a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Realme has bundled in a 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS camera sensor alongside a secondary depth camera. The phone has an IP66/IP68/IP69 rating for dust, water, and high-temperature resistance, and comes with Android 15 out of the box with Realme UI 6.0 on top.

Realme P3x 5G

The P3x 5G features a 6.72" FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, comes with IP68 + IP69 ratings. The P3x has a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The phone is available in Midnight Blue, Lunar Silver, and Stellar Pink. It also has military-grade shock resistance. The device features a 50MP AI camera. The P3x also features a headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also comes with Android 15 out of the box with Realme UI 6.0 on top of it.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme P3 Pro 5G comes in three variants:

8GB+128GB: ₹23,999

8GB+256GB: ₹24,999

12GB+256GB: ₹26,999

The first sale is scheduled for 25th February at 12 noon. Realme has also announced bank offers or exchange offers worth ₹2,000 as well as 6 months of no cost EMI options for the P3 Pro.

The Realme P3x 5G is available in two storage variants:

6GB+128GB: ₹13,999

8GB+128GB: ₹14,999

The first sale for the Realme P3x 5G is on 28th February at 12 noon. Realme has announced a bank offer worth ₹1,000 for this phone.

Both devices will be available on Realme.com, Flipkart, and retail stores.