Realme Narzo N55 launched in India with an iPhone-like ‘mini capsule’; see price and more features

Realme Narzo N55 has debuted in India today at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The highlights of the handset include its 64MP dual rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging and 12GB dynamic RAM. The smartphone is aimed at gamers in India.

The phone also comes with a Mini Capsule feature that resembles Apple iPhone’s dynamic island feature. It shows battery status, data usage and steps statistics.

Realme Narzo N55 price, sale offers

Realme Narzo N55 is launched in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 10,999 while the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999 in India. Both variants also support 12GB of dynamic RAM.

In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in two colour variants: Prime Blue and Prime Black.

The smartphone will go on first sale in India on April 13 i.e. tomorrow at 12 pm across Amazon and Realme.com. Buyers can get a coupon of Rs 700 and Rs 1,000 on Amazon and Realme’s official website.

The handset will be available on open sale starting April 18 at 12 pm. As for the sale offers, customers will get Rs 500 off on the base variant and Rs 1,000 off on the high-end variant, between April 18- April 21. This offer is valid for SBI Bank cardholders.

Realme Narzo N55 specifications

Realme Narzo N55 features a 6.7-inch LCD display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset that offers 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD Card. As mentioned earlier, it also comes with support for 12GB of virtual RAM. The smartphone will run on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin out of the box.

For photography, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP lens. For selfies and video calls, it comes with an 8MP front-facing camera.

As for the battery, Realme Narzo N55 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports a 33W SuperVOOC charge. For connectivity, it comes with 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C port for charging.

