Reliance Digital Mega Electronics Sale: Check out exciting exchange offers on iPhones, iPads and more deals

Tech enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! Reliance Digital, a leading electronics retailer, has rolled out its much-anticipated Digital Discount Days, offering a plethora of irresistible deals on a wide range of gadgets and appliances just in time for the summer season.

From iPhones to iPads, from air conditioners to refrigerators, shoppers are in for a treat with discounts galore. The sale, already underway, will continue until April 15, providing ample opportunity for consumers to snag their desired items at unbeatable prices.

For those eyeing the latest Apple gadgets, Reliance Digital has some enticing offers in store. Buyers can enjoy a double exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000 on the purchase of a new iPhone. Additionally, the retailer is slashing prices by a whopping 33% on the coveted Apple MacBook M1 model. And that's not all – customers can opt for no-cost EMI starting from just Rs 54. Moreover, the iPad 9th Gen Wi-Fi 64GB model is up for grabs at a discounted rate of Rs 23,900 during this exclusive sale period.

But the discounts don't stop there. Home appliance aficionados can rejoice as well. The Digital Discount Days bring forth deals on ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines that are simply too good to pass up. A 1-ton 3-Star Inverter AC is available at a steal, priced at just Rs 20,990. And for those in need of a high-end washer and dryer, look no further – a premium 11 kg / 7 kg model can be yours for only Rs 61,990 after a discount. Furthermore, a sleek side-by-side refrigerator can be acquired for a discounted price of Rs 49,990, perfect for keeping cool this summer.

Not to be outdone, smart TV and audio enthusiasts are in for a treat as well. LG smart TVs are on sale at an impressive 45% off, while Samsung Neo QLED TVs are up for grabs starting from Rs 79,990. And for those seeking an immersive audio experience, Reliance Digital has you covered with discounts of up to 65% on Dolby Atmos Sound Bars and 30% off on the Bose Soundbar 900.

To sweeten the deal even further, customers can avail themselves of up to 10% instant discount on leading bank cards or receive cashback of up to Rs 15,000 on consumer durable loans.