Reliance Jio AirFiber launch today: Expected price, internet speed, installation, other details

JioAirFiber was unveiled last month at the Reliance AGM event but the company will be launching the device today. The pricing of the new AirFiber will be critical to bringing disruption in the broadband market. Reliance Jio will be unveiling the pricing on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Reliance Jio has promised speeds in north of 1Gbps, depending on the location, which also beats most basic broadband plans in the country.

What is Jio AirFiber?



It’s a new wireless internet service from Jio that uses 5G technology to provide high-speed internet. It can give you internet speeds as fast as 1 Gbps, which is as fast as traditional fiber-optic connections.

How to set up Jio AirFiber?



Setting up Jio AirFiber is easy. You just need to plug it in, turn it on, and you’ll have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot in your home or office. In contrast to JioFiber, AirFiber doesn't need a professional to set up the wiring and the router at your home.

Cost: The cost of Jio AirFiber service is expected to be around Rs 6,000. It might be a bit more expensive than regular broadband because it includes a portable device unit. Airtel Xstream AirFiber is the direct competitor for the Jio AirFiber and the latter is expected to undercut the Rs 7,733.

Jio AirFiber vs. JioFiber

Technology: Jio Fiber uses wired fibre optic cables, while Jio AirFiber uses wireless signals to connect homes and offices to the internet.

Speed: Jio AirFiber can provide internet speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps, which is faster than the 1 Gbps speed offered by Jio Fiber.

Coverage: Jio Fiber has broader coverage but is not available everywhere. On the other hand, Jio AirFiber can provide coverage anywhere because it doesn’t rely on last-mile physical infrastructure.

Jio AirFiber vs. Airtel Xstream AirFiber

WiFi 6 Support: Both services support WiFi 6, which offers faster speeds, better coverage, and improved latency compared to Wi-Fi 5.

Operation: Both services operate via SIM cards, so the speeds will depend on the connectivity at the user’s location.

Mobile Apps: Both Airtel and Jio offer mobile apps that help users connect to their AirFiber services. These apps allow users to check the optimal internet spots in their homes and link multiple devices at the same time. Users can also set data usage limits for their devices.

Speed: Airtel offers a speed of 100 Mbps for its AirFiber service, while Jio promises a 1Gbps 5G speed.

