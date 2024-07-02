Reliance Jio, Airtel prepaid price hike: Last few hours left to recharge before tariff goes up

Reliance Jio and Airtel will increase the price of their data packs within the next few hours. The companies have announced that the new revised data plans will come into effect on July 3. The price increase is significant averaging around 25 per cent. Currently, many Jio and Airtel users are opting for long-term prepaid plans that can be purchased at a lower price.

Reliance Jio has two annual prepaid plans which include one priced at Rs 1,559 and the other at Rs 2,999. After the price hike, the Rs 1,559 plan will be available at Rs 1899 and the Rs 2,999 plan will be sold for Rs 3,599. The Rs 1,559 plan provides a validity of 336 days and 24 GB of data. The Rs 2,999 plan provides a validity of 365 days and it provides 2.5GB data per day.

However, those looking to recharge using the Rs 1,559 plan are in for a crude shock as Reliance Jio removed the plan as soon as the tariff hike was announced. The plan offered True Unlimited 5G at an affordable price for the long term. However, Jio didn’t want its users to queue up the affordable plan at a lower price, as it could impact their average revenue per user.

Bharti Airtel also has two annual plans that are going to witness a significant price hike. The cheaper of the two plans is currently priced at Rs 1,799 and it will be hiked to Rs 1,999. It provides 24GB of data, similar to Jio’s affordable plan. The plan is available for a full 365 days.

The second annual plan is also valid for 365 days and it is currently priced at Rs 2,999. The price will be hiked to Rs 3,599. However, Airtel only offers 2GB data per day, compared to Reliance Jio’s 2.5 GB data per day for the same cost.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are not the only telcos increasing the prices of their data packs. Even Vodafone Idea users will have to pay a higher premium. The telco will increase the prices from July 4.