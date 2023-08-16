Revving up for change: Lamborghini to unveil electric supercar concept on August 18

Lamborghini is set to unveil an electric supercar concept during Monterey Car Week on August 18. In anticipation of the event, the Italian automaker shared a teaser image on social media, showcasing the iconic Lamborghini silhouette.

Although a concept, this vehicle will offer a glimpse into Lamborghini's vision of an electric vehicle. Two years have passed since the Italian automaker outlined its electrification strategy, which unfolds in two distinct stages over the coming decade. By the close of 2024, the company intends to introduce hybrid variants across its entire lineup. Following this, Lamborghini will introduce its maiden all-electric model before the decade concludes.

Within the next three years, plug-in hybrid versions of Aventador, Huracán, and Urus models are slated for release, including limited-production Sián roadsters. Additionally, prior to 2030, Lamborghini will introduce an entirely new, all-electric fourth model.

The upcoming concept presentation later this week is likely to offer insights into this enigmatic fourth model. A preview of Lamborghini's inaugural hybrid, the 2024 Revuelto, has already been unveiled. Boasting a robust 813hp 6.5-litre V12 engine coupled with three electric motors, the hybrid yields an aggregate of 1,015cv (equivalent to 1,001hp). This hybrid powertrain will supplant the Aventador within Lamborghini's range.

Contained within the car's central tunnel, the Revuelto's three electric motors (one at the rear and one at each front wheel) derive power from a modest 3.8kWh battery pack. Despite its relatively small capacity compared to typical EVs, this battery enables the Revuelto to travel up to 10km purely on electric power.

In a fashion akin to other sports car manufacturers, Lamborghini has adopted a cautious approach toward electric drivetrains, cognizant of the preferences of its devoted clientele, who cherish the resonance of V8 and V12 engines and the exhilarating acceleration they deliver.

