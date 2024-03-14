Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 officially launched in India: Check price, offers, specifications

Samsung has finally revealed the pricing of its two new smartphones, the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G in India. The phones fall in the premium mid-range segment and compete with the likes of OnePlus 11R, Nothing Phone 2 and iQOO Neo 9 Pro. These latest additions to the A series offer some flagship-like features, aiming to provide a premium smartphone experience at a more accessible price point compared to the flagship Galaxy S-series.

Availability and Pricing

These smartphones will be available for purchase through Samsung's website, exclusive and partner stores, and other online platforms, starting from March 18, 2024.

The Galaxy A55 5G is priced between Rs 36,999 and Rs 42,999, while the Galaxy A35 5G ranges from Rs 27,999 to Rs 30,999. Special offers include bank cashbacks, an Amazon voucher with Samsung Wallet's first Tap & Pay transaction, free YouTube Premium for 2 months, and six months of Microsoft 365 Basic with cloud storage.

Product Storage Variant Price* Galaxy A55 5G 8GB+128GB Rs 36,999 8GB+256GB Rs 39,999 12GB+256GB Rs 42,999 Galaxy A35 5G 8GB+128GB Rs 27,999 8GB+256GB Rs 30,999

Design

The Galaxy A55 5G sports a metal frame, while the A35 5G features a glass back. Both models come in three colours and are IP67 rated, indicating their resistance to water and dust. They also feature Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection for increased durability.

Camera

Both smartphones offer AI-enhanced camera capabilities, including photo remaster, portrait effect, and an object eraser tool. Night photography is significantly improved, with up to 50% less noise and advanced AI Image Signal Processing on the A55 5G. The A55 5G includes a 50MP main camera and a 32MP front camera, while the A35 5G has a 50MP main camera and a 13MP front camera.

Performance

The devices boast a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby-engineered stereo speakers, and are powered by the latest Exynos processors. The A55 5G also introduces 12GB RAM for improved multitasking.

OS updates and Security

Samsung Knox Vault provides a secure environment for sensitive data, and additional features like Auto Blocker and Private Sharing offer further protection. Both models support up to four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.