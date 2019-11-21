Samsung Galaxy S11 certified with 5G, 25W fast charging in China

The list of leaks surrounding Samsung Galaxy S11 grows longer as the launch date for next-generation Samsung flagship draws close. Expected to be launched in February, a lot has been revealed about the Galaxy S11 line up of smartphones in recent leaks. Latest reports have confirmed some more features of the Samsung Galaxy S11.

As per information on Chinese certification agency 3C, Galaxy S11 (model number SM-G9860) will come with 5G capabilities and 25W fast charging capabilities out of the box. However, the company will most likely launch a 4G variant of Galaxy S11 as well. As for its charging capabilities, 25W fast charge on Galaxy S11 will surely put it ahead of Galaxy S10 devices, but it's still not as good as 45W on Galaxy Note10+.

Reports on Wednesday have revealed a fast 120Hz screen for the Samsung Galaxy S11. One UI 2 beta version installed on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 had support for turning up screen refresh rate up to 120Hz. The screen will reportedly sport slimmer bezels than the Galaxy S10 series of phones.

A 120Hz display will help the next generation of Samsung flagship smartphones to take on the likes of Google Pixel 4, OnePlus 7T Pro, ROG Phone 2, Razer Phone 2, and Oppo Reno Ace. Notably, Google Pixel 4 sports a 120Hz display made by Samsung.

Moreover, Samsung Galaxy S11 might come with a revamped rear camera setup. Reports suggest that it will sport a 108MP primary camera with a 5x zoom periscope unit. On the features side, this camera setup will include Director's View, Night Hyperlapse and 8K video capturing capabilities.

Reports have also suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S11 will come with either Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 9830 chipsets, depending on the region, LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.0 storage for faster read times.

