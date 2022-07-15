Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 get NBTC certification, launch expected soon

Samsung’s next foldables - the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 -are expected to launch soon as they have received the NBTC certification. The company has not officially revealed anything about the smartphones but leaks and rumours have given us a vague idea about what we can expect from these foldables.

The NBTC listing has the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with model numbers SM-F721B and SM-F936B/DS respectively. Both these devices have already bagged their FCC certification.

Reports mention that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will both be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, maxing out at 1TB.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will have a punch-hole in the centre to house the 10MP camera. The external AMOLED display should be a 2.1-inch one. The rear cameras on the Galaxy Flip 4 include a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The device will be powered by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 10W wireless charging.

On the other had, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 is expected to feature foldable and cover displays measuring 7.6-inch and 6.2-inch diagonally. The device is expected to be powered by a 4400mAh battery.

Both the devices are going to launch at the Samsung unpacked event in August.

Also Read: Samsung eyes $1 billion revenue from M-series by end of 2022

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M13 series launched in India, price starts from Rs 11,999