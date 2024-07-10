Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in India: Check price, special offers, more

Samsung has opened pre-orders for its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, along with the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These new devices now come with Galaxy AI, similar to the flagship offering of Galaxy S24 series. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra were announced at the launch event.

Pricing and Availability

Galaxy Z Fold 6:

12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,64,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,76,999

12GB + 1TB: Rs 2,00,999

Colours: Silver Shadow, Navy, Pink (Black and White exclusive on Samsung.com)



Galaxy Z Flip 6:

12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,09,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,21,999

Colours: Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow (Black, White, and Peach exclusive on Samsung.com)

Pre-orders start today, July 10, across all major online and offline retail stores. Consumers can also pre-order via Samsung Live at Samsung Live Offers.

JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, unveils the future with the sixth generation of foldables, powered by the transformative #GalaxyAI revolution. Experience innovation like never before!#Samsung #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/lVXMg7YVkd — SamsungNewsroomIN (@SamsungNewsIN) July 10, 2024

Pre-Order Offers

Customers pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 can enjoy a range of special offers:

Galaxy Z Assurance: Two screen/parts replacements at just Rs 999, a service valued at Rs 14,999.

Bank cashback or upgrade bonus: Customers can avail an Rs 8,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards or choose an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000, along with 9 months of no-cost EMI.



Exclusive offers for existing Samsung flagship customers: An upgrade bonus of Rs 15,000.

Accessory Discounts: 50% off on Samsung Covers and up to 35% off on the newly launched Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7, and Galaxy Buds3 Series.