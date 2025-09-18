Samsung slashes prices on Galaxy S24 Ultra, A55, M36 and more for festive season in India

Samsung has announced special festive pricing on select Galaxy smartphones, offering the lowest prices since launch. The limited-time deals cover flagship, mid-range, and budget models, ensuring wide options for Indian consumers.

Deep discounts on Galaxy S24 series

• Galaxy S24 Ultra: ₹1,29,999 → ₹71,999

• Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3): ₹74,999 → ₹39,999

• Galaxy S24 FE: ₹59,999 → ₹29,999

The Galaxy S24 Ultra remains India’s best-selling premium smartphone, featuring a 200MP camera, Quad Tele System, and Galaxy AI enhancements. The refreshed Galaxy S24 now includes Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Live Translate for real-time call translations, and Gemini Live AI conversations. The S24 FE brings similar AI capabilities, paired with a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2X display and long-lasting battery.

Mid-range Galaxy A series gets up to 42% off

• Galaxy A55 5G: ₹39,999 → ₹23,999

• Galaxy A35 5G: ₹30,999 → ₹17,999

The A55 5G features a metal frame, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and a Big Pixel camera sensor, while both A55 and A35 sport 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays, Dolby speakers, 50MP OIS cameras, and Circle to Search with Google.

Value-driven Galaxy M series

• Galaxy M36 5G: ₹19,999 → ₹13,999

• Galaxy M16 5G: ₹13,499 → ₹10,499

• Galaxy M06 5G: ₹9,999 → ₹7,499

The M36 5G offers Exynos 1380, Circle to Search, Gemini Live, and a vapour-cooling chamber for gaming. The M16 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and Samsung Wallet Tap & Pay, while the M06 5G brings 12-band 5G with Dimensity 6300.

Affordable Galaxy F series

• Galaxy F36 5G: ₹19,999 → ₹13,999

• Galaxy F06 5G: ₹9,999 → ₹7,499

The F36 5G features AI-powered editing tools like Object Eraser and Edit Suggestions, plus a premium leather finish. The F06 5G includes a Ripple Glow design and 50MP camera, offering a stylish entry into 5G.

These festive offers on Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24, S24 FE, A35 5G, M36 5G, M16 5G, and F36 5G will go live across India starting September 22, 2025.