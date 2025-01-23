Samsung unveils the Galaxy S25 series with AI: Check features, price and more details

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S25 series, which includes the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25. The lineup brings several AI-driven features aimed at enhancing the user experience while highlighting the company’s focus on integrating advanced technology into its devices.

AI Features and Functionalities

Related Articles

The Galaxy S25 series introduces a variety of AI tools designed to simplify daily tasks and improve usability. "Circle to Search", introduced last year, is getting updated with support for recognising phone numbers, emails and URLs on the screen. Gemini provides integration across Samsung, Google, and third-party apps, enabling users to perform actions like scheduling events or locating specific photos through natural language commands.

Additional tools include "Audio Eraser," which helps remove background sounds like wind or crowd noise from videos. The Now Brief and Now Bar features provide proactive suggestions and updates directly on the lock screen, keeping users organised without disrupting their workflow.

Hardware and Performance

The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9" QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The S25+ and S25 come with 6.7-inch and 6.2-inch displays, respectively, offering similar display quality. The Ultra now has an upgraded 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 200MP main camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera and a 50MP 10x telephoto camera. There's support for 10-bit HDR recording, and it now has "Galaxy Log," which offers advanced video editing capabilities such as precise colour grading.

The other two devices feature a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, as well as a 10MP 3x telephoto camera. All three devices come with 12GB RAM as standard, and have a base storage of 256GB.

All three phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, claiming improved processing capabilities, including a 40% boost in neural processing power. Samsung also boasts of enhanced thermal management, supported by a larger vapour chamber, and ensures consistent performance during resource-intensive tasks.

In terms of design, this year Samsung has taken a more "rounded" approach with all three devices. The S25 Ultra features rounded edges with a titanium chassis, and Corning Gorilla Armor 2, which is designed for increased durability and scratch resistance. Samsung also mentions that every Galaxy S25 series device uses a minimum of 50% recycled cobalt for its battery, and the Galaxy S25 will be the first Galaxy smartphone to feature batteries made with recycled cobalt sourced from previous Galaxy devices or the batteries discarded during the manufacturing process.

The battery capacities remain unchanged across the board. The S25 Ultra has a 5000mAh cell, with the S25+ having a 4900mAh battery and the S25 coming with 4000mAh, just like the previous generation. Samsung is also promising seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates for the Galaxy S25 lineup.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Gray. The Galaxy S25+ and S25 will be offered in Navy, Silver Shadow, Icy Blue, and Mint. The pre-orders for all three phones are already live. The S25 starts at ₹80,999, the S25+ starts at ₹99,999 and the S25 Ultra starts at ₹1,29,999. Samsung is also giving 6 months of Gemini Advanced and 2TB of cloud storage at no extra cost with all models of the Galaxy S25 series.

Customers who pre-order Galaxy S25 Ultra will get pre-order benefits worth ₹21,000. This includes a storage upgrade worth ₹12,000 wherein customers will be able to get 12/512GB variant at the price of 12/256GB variant; along with an ₹9,000 upgrade bonus. Alternatively, there's a ₹7,000 cashback when purchasing Galaxy S25 Ultra with 9 months no cost EMI plan.

Customers who pre-order Galaxy S25+ will get benefits worth ₹12,000 under which customers will be able to get 12/512GB variant at the price of 12/256GB variant. Meanwhile, customers who pre-order Galaxy S25 will get benefits worth ₹11,000 as an upgrade bonus. Alternatively, customers can avail ₹7,000 cashback when they purchase Galaxy S25 with 9 months no cost EMI plan.