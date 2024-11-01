‘Service station dikhao’: Kunal Kamra takes another dig at Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal after he posts Diwali celebrations video

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Posts Diwali Video, Kunal Kamra Fires Back with ‘Service Station Dikhao’ Demand

The heated exchange between Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shows no signs of cooling down. After a period of silence, Aggarwal shared a video on social media of Diwali celebrations at an Ola showroom, marking his first post in 15 days. But Kamra, who has been relentless in calling out Ola Electric’s after-sales service issues, was quick to respond, challenging Aggarwal to show footage of Ola’s service centres instead.

Kamra’s latest comment, simply saying, “Service station dikhao,” adds to his ongoing criticism of Ola’s handling of customer complaints. Since the dispute began in early October, Kamra has been actively sharing and resharing complaints from frustrated Ola Electric customers, maintaining a steady pressure on the company and its CEO.

The public feud between Kamra and Aggarwal began in early October when Kamra posted an image showing Ola Electric scooters parked at a dealership, allegedly awaiting repairs. Kamra’s post hinted at Ola’s backlog of unresolved complaints, which reportedly surged to 80,000 per month. This post struck a chord with many Ola customers, who voiced similar frustrations about delayed repairs and inadequate after-sales support.

Service station ka footage dikhao… https://t.co/Zmp1Yzoh3i — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 31, 2024

Aggarwal responded by accusing Kamra of taking money to discredit Ola and challenged him to work at an Ola service centre for a day. The aggressive tone of Aggarwal’s response drew backlash on social media, with many users expressing disappointment at the CEO’s refusal to address customer complaints directly.

Since that initial exchange, Kamra has used his platform to keep the spotlight on Ola’s service issues. Most recently, he “accepted” Aggarwal’s sarcastic job offer, laying out an action plan for Ola, including a 7-day repair commitment and compensation for delays. Kamra has also tagged government officials, including Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging them to address the grievances of Ola customers.

Kamra’s posts have drawn attention to Ola’s customer service practices and generated widespread discussion online, as customers continue to share stories of long waits and unresolved complaints.

Ola Electric claims it has a strong system in place to address customer issues. In response to a Show Cause Notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), Ola reported that it had resolved 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints it received via the CCPA. However, this claim is now being investigated by the Department of Consumer Affairs, which plans to reach out to customers to verify whether they’re actually satisfied with Ola’s service.

As the Department of Consumer Affairs continues its investigation into Ola’s claims, the outcome could have significant implications for Ola’s reputation and customer confidence.