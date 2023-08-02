Snapchat announces lens creator rewards of upto Rs 6 lakh in India

Snap Inc. has unveiled the Lens Creator Rewards, a new initiative aimed at recognising and rewarding Snap AR creators, developers, and teams for their exceptional work in building engaging Lenses on Snapchat. The program aims to celebrate the most creative Lenses that enable Snapchatters to express themselves and have fun with friends, offering them imaginative new looks to try on and captivating AR scenes to explore.

India, one of the top five markets for Lens Creators, has demonstrated significant community engagement with their creations. This underscores the country's vibrant AR community, with numerous creators hailing from different regions, adding to the diversity and richness of the platform's AR content.

The Lens Creator Rewards Program presents an opportunity for AR creators to earn recognition and financial rewards. Every month, the top-performing Lens Creator in India, the United States, and Mexico could receive up to $7,200 (around Rs 6 lakh) in compensation for their outstanding contributions. The program is open to both new and current Lens Studio community members from nearly 40 countries, including India.

Participation in the program involves building innovative Lenses, and interested AR creators can find further details on eligibility through the Lens Creator Rewards Terms. Snapchat has witnessed a surge in the emergence of AR creators in India over the past few years, signifying the growing interest and talent in the region.

On the announcement of the Lens Creator Rewards program, Pradeepa Anandhi, a Snap AR Ambassador and Creator, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "The Lens Creator Rewards program presents an exceptional opportunity for AR creators to receive the recognition and rewards they truly deserve for their creative contributions. The program's monthly cash prizes serve as a powerful motivation, inspiring both established and aspiring AR creators to push the boundaries of their imagination and offer a truly unique and immersive experience for Snapchatters."

"Snapchatters love Lenses built by our global AR community of more than 300,000 AR creators, developers, and teams around the world. At Snap, we're committed to rewarding the value that AR creators bring to the platform as they advance their skills and grow their businesses through the new Lens Creator Rewards Program" said Joseph Darko, Global Head of AR Developer Relations at Snap Inc.

