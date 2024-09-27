SpaceX, NASA get ready for Sunita Williams’ rescue mission; here’s how to watch it live

SpaceX Crew Dragon space capsule is set to launch on September 28 with an aim to bring back stranded NASA astronauts: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. Earlier scheduled for September 26, the launch was delayed due to the potential impact of Tropical Storm Helene, which is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico.
SpaceX Crew Dragon launch: How to watch it live
According to NASA, the liftoff is targeted for 6.40 pm IST, September 28, from Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The targeted docking time is approximately 2:30 am, September 29.
The live coverage of the prelaunch briefing, launch, post-launch news conference, and docking will be available on NASA+ and the agency’s website. You can also stream NASA content on various platforms, including social media. You can also tap on the livestream YouTube link to catch the live updates.
Sunita Williams rescue mission
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will carry NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov to the International Space Station for a five-month science mission. This marks the ninth crew rotation and the 10th human spaceflight to the station supported by Dragon since 2020, under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. They will bring back Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore in the same spacecraft in February 2025.
Notably, the Crew-9 mission was scheduled for mid-August earlier but had to be delayed so that more time could be spent in analysing issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft that was still docked at the International Space Station at the time. Notably, Crew-9's four-person team was cut in half in order to accommodate the return of Williams and Wilmore.
Following the detection of several mechanical issues, including helium leaks, after Williams and Wilmore arrived at the ISS, NASA deemed it too risky for their return aboard the Boeing Starliner. Instead, the Starliner was sent back without a crew and successfully landed in New Mexico on September 6.
Our @SpaceX #Crew9 mission to the @Space_Station is targeted to launch Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1:17pm ET (1717 UTC) from Space Launch Complex-40—the first human spaceflight mission to launch from this pad. Watch on our digital channels and NASA+: https://t.co/gr5CFe2JDj pic.twitter.com/CWZ6Kc1jxg— NASA (@NASA) September 25, 2024
