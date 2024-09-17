SpaceX Polaris Dawn Mission: Here’s why it’s considered a historic milestone in space exploration

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission, which concluded with a successful splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on September 15, 2024, has gone down in history for multiple groundbreaking achievements. The mission, led by billionaire Jared Isaacman, marks significant advancements in commercial space exploration, including the first-ever private spacewalk and the highest orbit a crewed spacecraft has reached since the Apollo era.

One of the mission’s key milestones was the first private spacewalk (also known as an Extravehicular Activity or EVA) performed by civilians. On September 12, Isaacman and Sarah Gillis, a SpaceX engineer and mission specialist, ventured outside the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, tethered for safety. The EVA tested SpaceX’s newly developed spacesuits, designed for future commercial space missions. This spacewalk demonstrated the viability of private, non-government-led EVAs and showcased SpaceX’s advanced technology in this field.

Record-breaking orbit

In addition to the spacewalk, the Polaris Dawn crew reached a record orbital altitude of 1,408 kilometres, the highest a human crew has flown since NASA’s Gemini 11 mission in 1966. This feat sets the stage for future missions aiming for deep space exploration, further solidifying SpaceX’s capabilities beyond low-Earth orbit.

Science and Starlink experiments

During their five-day journey, the Polaris Dawn astronauts collaborated with 31 institutions, including NASA, on various science experiments. The crew focused on studying human health in space, particularly the effects of space radiation. They also tested SpaceX’s Starlink internet system in space, demonstrating how it could support future missions with seamless communications between spacecraft and Earth.

Crew and spacecraft

The mission, funded and commanded by Isaacman, also featured pilot Scott “Kidd” Poteet, and SpaceX engineers Anna Menon and Sarah Gillis. They flew aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Resilience, which completed its third successful flight. The spacecraft’s adaptability and reliability were crucial in executing the mission’s complex objectives, including the EVA and high-altitude flight.

Conclusion and future Polaris program missions

Polaris Dawn is the first of three planned missions under the Polaris Program, aimed at pushing the boundaries of private spaceflight. Isaacman’s vision extends beyond orbital flights, as the program looks towards missions that will fly further into space and potentially assist in humanity’s quest for lunar and Martian exploration.

The success of Polaris Dawn sets a strong foundation for future commercial space ventures, proving that private companies like SpaceX can lead the way in innovation, pushing humanity further into space than ever before.

A safe return

The mission concluded safely with the crew splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico in the early hours of September 15. After being recovered by SpaceX’s team, the crew expressed their elation at the mission’s success. As commercial space exploration continues to expand, the achievements of Polaris Dawn signal a new era where private companies and civilian astronauts can play a leading role in exploring the final frontier.