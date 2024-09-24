Swiggy One members can now get discounts on Amazon Prime, Yatra, Disney+ Hotstar, more

Swiggy has introduced additional benefits to its Swiggy One and One Lite membership programs through partnerships with companies like Yatra, Cinepolis, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar. These new privileges aim to provide members with exclusive discounts across various sectors, including travel, entertainment, OTT services, shopping, and beauty.

The new privileges cover a range of services beyond Swiggy's core offerings. Here are some key highlights:

Travel: Yatra offers Swiggy One members benefits like free flight cancellations, seat selection, and meal choices on bookings.

Entertainment: Cinepolis provides a 30 per cent discount on movie tickets and food orders, with an additional 25 per cent discount on in-theatre purchases.

OTT Subscriptions: Members can access Rs 150 off Amazon Prime subscriptions, a 50 per cent discount on Disney+ Hotstar’s Super plan, and offers on SonyLiv’s premium plans.

Shopping and Beauty: Croma extends a 7.5 per cent discount on purchases above Rs 30,000, while brands like Ajio and Lakme offer discounts on select items and services. Hamleys is also providing free entry to its play arenas.

These benefits are intended to enhance Swiggy One's appeal by covering lifestyle needs beyond food delivery.

Members can redeem these offers through the Swiggy app, where a dedicated "Privileges" section provides unique codes. These codes can then be used on the respective partner platforms. Notifications about new offers are sent regularly via the app, ensuring members are kept informed.

Standard benefits

Swiggy One offers benefits such as free deliveries on food and groceries. With these new partnerships, the platform is expanding its value proposition to other high-usage categories like travel and entertainment.

Anurag P, Swiggy’s Vice President of Growth, noted that these additions aim to "enhance the quality of life for urban consumers" by offering a broader range of services. The partnerships reflect Swiggy’s strategy to position its membership program as a more comprehensive offering.