Taliban endorses Elon Musk's Twitter for freedom of speech and credibility over Meta's Threads app

In a notable endorsement, Anas Haqqani, a prominent Taliban thought-leader with influential family ties, has officially expressed his preference for Twitter over its Facebook-owned competitor, Threads.

Haqqani highlighted the distinct advantages that Twitter holds over other social media platforms in a recent English post. He highlighted two key privileges of Twitter: freedom of speech and the platform's public nature and credibility. According to Haqqani, Twitter's commitment to allowing open dialogue and its perceived credibility set it apart from its competitors, particularly Meta (formerly Facebook). Haqqani asserted that no other platform could adequately replace Twitter due to its absence of intolerant policies.

Twitter, however, has faced diminishing popularity among many users following Elon Musk's assumption of leadership last year. Musk's alterations to the verification process and the platform's more relaxed approach to moderation have led subject matter experts, advertisers, and regular users to abandon the platform in significant numbers. Surprisingly, the Taliban seems to hold a different perspective, embracing Twitter instead. In fact, two Taliban officials even purchased blue verification checkmarks when Musk began offering them for sale in January.

Haqqani highlighted that Twitter's lenient moderation policy was a significant attraction for the Taliban. After the American withdrawal from Afghanistan and the subsequent collapse of the US-backed Afghan central government in 2021, the Taliban emerged as the legitimate rulers of the country. Utilising social media to disseminate its message, the Taliban has been relentless in its efforts. Some former fighters have even expressed concerns about the amount of time they now spend on computers compared to their previous freewheeling activities. Both Facebook and TikTok consider the Taliban a terrorist organisation and prohibit their postings, a ban that remains in effect.

Twitter has two important advantages over other social media platforms.

The first privilege is the freedom of speech. The second privilege is the public nature & credibility of Twitter. Twitter doesn't have an intolerant policy like Meta. Other platforms cannot replace it. pic.twitter.com/oYQTI3hgfI — Anas Haqqani(انس حقاني) (@AnasHaqqani313) July 10, 2023

Bluesky, though known for its unique and niche content, remains relatively small when compared to the Zuckerberg-backed Threads, which has garnered over 100 million users within a week of its launch. However, Threads gives off a desolate vibe, primarily serving as a platform for brands and influencers to interact while other users merely observe. Many journalists and governments still rely on Twitter for their social media presence. Despite Musk's missteps, Twitter remains a space where one can find diverse perspectives, including insights from Taliban officials on the current state of social media.

Aram Shabanian, an OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) manager at the New Lines Institute, expressed surprise at the Taliban's endorsement of the "rising warlordism of Elon Musk's Twitter." Shabanian told Motherboard, “Zuckerberg is clearly the Mullah Omar (founder of the Taliban and previous ruler of Afghanistan) of this situation. You may not like him, but at least you know what you're getting. And it's uniform across platforms and districts. Unlike going with Musk, who represents a lawless, profit-driven society.”

