Tesla’s Optimus robot says 'trying to learn to be human' in fun debut at We, Robot event

At the much-anticipated “We, Robot” event in California, Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcased the company’s latest advancements in robotics and autonomous vehicles. The highlight of the evening was Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus, which interacted with guests, served drinks, and handed out gift bags. Tesla’s futuristic event offered a glimpse into a world where robots could soon become part of our daily lives, performing various tasks alongside humans.

Related Articles

One video from the event has gone viral, showing an Optimus robot engaging in a surprisingly human-like exchange with a guest. Shared by user @cb_doge, the clip captures the guest exclaiming, “It’s crazy, I’m talking to a robot!” When asked what the toughest part of being a robot is, Optimus responds, “Trying to learn how to be as human as you guys are,” leaving onlookers both impressed and startled. The video has since garnered nearly 4 million views, with social media users sharing their thoughts on Tesla’s humanoid technology.

Reactions to Optimus’s debut have been mixed. While one user praised the technology as “years ahead of any competition,” others found the robot’s interactions a bit awkward, with one person remarking, “Do we really need chatty robots when human interaction is being sidelined?” Another user, Emmanuel Huna, even shared his experience playing “Rock, Paper, Scissors” with an Optimus robot, demonstrating the potential for these robots to engage in playful exchanges.

A conversation between Tesla Optimus bot and a human is the best thing you’ll see on the internet today.



pic.twitter.com/2M9UJPTTLX — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 11, 2024

In addition to interacting with attendees, Optimus was shown in a demo video performing various tasks, such as watering plants and picking up packages. Musk envisions these robots doing everything from babysitting to walking dogs and mowing lawns, bringing us closer to a future where robots handle mundane household chores.

“The Optimus will walk among you. You’ll be able to walk right up to them, and they will serve drinks,” Musk stated at the event, hinting at a broader vision for robot integration into everyday life. He shared that Tesla’s humanoids are designed to perform a wide range of tasks, supporting people in ways previously only imagined in science fiction.