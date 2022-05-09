The Google Pixel 6a is reportedly in for private testing in India

We know that the Google Pixel 6a is coming and leaks and rumours regarding the company’s latest “affordable” smartphone has been doing the rounds of the internet for a while now. Reports suggest that Google might launch the Pixel 6a at Google I/O this week (event starts May 11).

Google did not bring the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro to the Indian market and there also no confirmation yet whether the Pixel 6a will make its way here or not. However, tipster Mukul Sharma has posted that a new Pixel device is currently undergoing private testing in India, and speculations indicate that it might be the Pixel 6a. Sharma added in his post that while he was not “entirely sure”, this smartphone might be the Pixel 6a.

“A new Google Pixel smartphone is undergoing private testing in India. Though not entirely sure, there are chances that it could be the Google Pixel 6a,” Sharma tweeted.

[Exclusive] A new Google Pixel smartphone is undergoing private testing in India. Though not entirely sure, there are chances that it could be the Google Pixel 6a.#Google #Pixel6a #GooglePixel6a — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 9, 2022

We just have to wait for a few days to see the device and to learn which markets it is launching in, but in the meanwhile leaks and rumours have given us an idea about what we can expect.

As per previous certification listings, the Pixel 6a is expected to come in four models - GX7AS, GB17L, G1AZG, and GB62Z. The device is expected to have a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Google Pixel 6a is going to be powered by the in-house Tensor chip paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is going to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 20W+ fast charging. The Pixel 6a will run Android 12 out-of-the-box and some rumours suggest that it might also feature facial recognition support.

On the rear, the Pixel 6a is expected to feature two cameras - a 12MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide. For selfies and video calls there is going to be an 8MP camera on the front.

