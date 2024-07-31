This famous tech-billionaire says he has 100 biological children; Elon Musk reacts

Tech millionaires and billionaires seem to have a new obsession, creating as off-springs as possible. Tesla CEO Elon Musk currently has 11 children with multiple partners and believes humans are facing a grave threat of population dip. Another CEO of a big tech brand has come forward and revealed that he has a 100 biological children, which dwarfs Musk’s count of 11. Pavel Durov, the Founder and CEO of Telegram, recently made a surprising revelation on the messaging app. Durov told his 5.7 million subscribers that he has over 100 biological children. "I was just told that I have over 100 biological kids. How is this possible for a guy who has never been married and prefers to live alone?" he posted.



Durov recounted an unusual request from a friend 15 years ago. The friend, facing fertility issues with his wife, asked Durov to donate sperm at a clinic. Initially, Durov found the request amusing but soon realised his friend was serious. He explained that the clinic director emphasised a shortage of "high-quality donor material" and urged Durov to consider it a "civic duty" to help more couples by donating sperm.

Durov agreed to donate, and by 2024, his contributions have enabled over 100 couples in 12 countries to have children. He added that even though he stopped donating years ago, at least one IVF clinic still has his frozen sperm available for use by families seeking to conceive.

Looking forward, Durov plans to open-source his DNA to help his biological children find each other. He expressed pride in his role in addressing the global shortage of healthy sperm. "There are risks, but I don't regret having been a donor. The shortage of healthy sperm is a serious issue worldwide, and I'm proud to have helped. I also want to destigmatise sperm donation and encourage more healthy men to contribute, giving families more options," he wrote.



The information from the tech billionaire has gotten mixed responses. Some even criticised this by saying, "Tech CEOs' new hubristic hobby seems to be competing on the number of offspring they can claim—without ever loving them or being in their lives."

Elon Musk also responded to a tweet with the screenshot of Durov’s post saying, “‘Rookie numbers lmao’ – Genghis Khan”. He jokingly referenced Genghis Khan who was the founder of the Mongol Empire in the 13th century. It is believed that Khan had around 1000 biological children. However, it has not been proven.