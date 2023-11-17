Top Jio, Airtel plans under Rs 1,000 that offer FREE Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Price, benefits, validity

Disney+ Hotstar is one of the most popular OTTs in India right now with subscription price ranging from Rs 249 to 1,499. The platform has tonnes of good content including live streaming of a few sports like cricket, football and so on.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription: Benefits, Price

The subscription allows users to stream content on TV and laptop in addition to mobile. It allows a maximum of four-screen access at a time. You will get 4K resolution and support for Dolby Atmos audio quality. The major highlight of this plan is that you don’t have to deal with ads when it comes to streaming content with the premium plan.

This plan is available at a monthly subscription price of Rs 299 and an annual plan of Rs 1,499.

In case you are planning to get Disney+ Hotstar premium subscription for free, here are a few Jio and Airtel plans that you can buy now. These plans are priced under Rs 1,000 in India.

Jio plans with free Disney+ Hotstar premium subscription

Here are the top two prepaid Jio and Airtel plans that offer free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Rs 328 Jio prepaid plan

This Jio prepaid plan offers three months of free Disney+ Hotstar premium subscription. In addition to that, you will also get unlimited calling, 1.5GB daily data, access to JioCinema and unlimited 5G data. It has a validity of 28 days.

Rs 598 Jio prepaid plan

At Rs 598, this Jio prepaid plan comes with three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 2GB daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and more. It comes with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel plans with free Disney+ Hotstar premium subscription

Rs 499 prepaid Airtel plan

At a price of Rs 499, this prepaid plan offers a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 3 months. You will also get 3GB daily data, unlimited calling and access to 15+ OTT apps including SonyLiv. It comes with a validity of 28 days.

Rs 839 prepaid Airtel plan

With this Airtel plan, you will get 3 months of free Disney+ Hotstar subscription along with access to 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and access to 15+ OTT apps. This plan is priced at Rs 839 and comes with a validity of 84 days.

