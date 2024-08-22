TVS Motor unveils all-new Jupiter 110 at Rs 73,700; check new features, availability

TVS Motor Company has launched the all-new TVS Jupiter 110, marking a significant upgrade in its scooter lineup. The launch, which took place today, introduces a range of advanced features and a next-generation engine.

The TVS Jupiter 110 is powered by a newly developed 113.3 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine. This engine delivers a power output of 5.9 kW at 6500 rpm and a torque of 9.8 Nm at 5000 rpm when equipped with the innovative iGO Assist technology. Without this assist feature, the torque stands at 9.2 Nm at 5000 rpm. The iGO Assist system enhances performance by providing additional power during overtaking or climbing, and it also improves fuel efficiency by 10% compared to the previous model.

The Jupiter 110 showcases a reimagined design, featuring an infinity light bar, piano black contrast panels, and a chiselled profile that gives the scooter a modern, stylish look. The design also focuses on rider comfort, with an extended seat, spacious floorboard, and a well-positioned handlebar. The scooter includes several first-in-segment features such as dual helmet under-seat storage, front fuel filling, and a fully digital colour LCD cluster.

TVS has integrated its SMARTXONNECT technology into the new Jupiter 110, offering a Bluetooth-enabled cluster with features like call and SMS notifications, navigation, and voice assist. Additionally, the scooter includes a "Find Me" feature, "Follow Me Headlamps," and an intuitive auto-cancellation turn signal lamp, adding to the convenience for the rider.

The scooter comes with rotopetal disc brakes, an emergency brake warning system, and a robust MetalMaxx body. These features are designed to ensure a safer riding experience, especially in urban environments.

Availability

TVS Motor Company has been a leader in the two-wheeler market, with the Jupiter series being a cornerstone of its success. The new Jupiter 110 aims to build on this legacy by offering a superior combination of style, performance, and practicality. The scooter is available in six colours: Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss. It will be available in four variants—Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC, and Disc SXC—with prices starting at Rs 73,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

At the launch event, K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO of TVS Motor Company, expressed confidence in the new model's ability to meet customer expectations. "The All-New TVS Jupiter 110 demonstrates our commitment to investing in customer expectations, engineering, technology, and design. We are confident that the TVS Jupiter with its many first-in-segment features will further build our position in the two-wheeler market," he said.

Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President and Head of the Commuter Business at TVS, highlighted the brand's ongoing success with the Jupiter series. "Over 6.5 million households have reposed their faith in this product, making it one of the biggest automotive brands out of India. The new Jupiter 110 continues this legacy with enhanced fuel efficiency, better pick-up, and a host of practical features that will delight our customers," he added.