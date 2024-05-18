Twitter is officially dead: X takes over as social network's new domain, Elon Musk confirms

After months of anticipation and a somewhat chaotic transition, the social network formerly known as Twitter has officially adopted X.com as its primary domain. Typing "twitter.com" in your browser will now redirect to Elon Musk's favoured domain, though some users are still experiencing mixed results depending on their browser and login status.

A message at the bottom of the X login page assures users that their privacy and data protection settings remain unchanged despite the URL shift. This move marks the culmination of a rebranding effort initiated by Musk, who envisions X as an "everything app" similar to China's WeChat.

While many aspects of the platform, including its official account, mobile apps, and subscription service, transitioned to the "X" branding long ago, the lingering "twitter.com" URLs have been a source of confusion and a vulnerability for phishing attacks.

All core systems are now on https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy pic.twitter.com/cwWu3h2vzr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2024

The transition to X.com is not without historical significance for Musk. He launched a financial services company under the x.com name in 1999, which eventually merged to form PayPal.

This latest iteration of X, however, is intended to encompass a broader range of services, including messaging, payments, and other functionalities beyond traditional social media.

The transition has been a source of amusement and frustration for users, with some pointing out the irony of the company's original name returning to prominence. Whether X will ultimately succeed in its ambition to be an "everything app" remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the era of Twitter is officially over.