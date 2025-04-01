Vivo V50e launching in India soon with 50MP camera, IP69 rating: Get all details here

Vivo has started teasing the launch of its next smartphone - the vivo V50e on its social media handles. The Chinese smartphone maker has also launched a microsite detailing out some of the features and specifications that will make their way onto the device. Here's everything we know about the upcoming vivo V50e.

The vivo V50e is set to launch soon, and will be available in two colour options: Sapphire Blue and Pearl White. It will have an ultra-slim quad-curved display with slim bezels, as seen in the images posted by the company. The overall design looks similar to its predecessor, the V40e, with the circular camera deco and an aura light underneath the lenses.

In terms of cameras, vivo hasn't confirmed the exact details, but we do know that the rear camera will feature 1x, 1.5x and 2x focal lengths. Moreover, the front camera will be a 50MP eye-auto focus camera. The V50e will also feature vivo's India-exclusive Wedding Portrait Studio mode, which makes wedding photos look even better with enhanced reds and pastel colours. In addition to this, the phone will support 4K video recording on both the front and rear cameras.

Vivo has confirmed that the V50e will feature IP68 & IP69 ratings for durability, and will have vivo's Smart AI assist features, including AI transcript assist, AI note assist, Circle to Search, and more.

Vivo hasn't revealed a launch date yet for the V50e, but it has started teasing the device, leading us to believe that the launch is imminent. The vivo V50e could be priced under ₹30,000, keeping in mind that the regular V50 was launched at a price of ₹34,999.