Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Vivo V80 sale starts in India: Check price, bank offers and key specifications

Vivo V80 sale starts in India: Check price, bank offers and key specifications

Vivo’s latest smartphone is available in three storage variants, with prices starting at ₹62,999 and discounts offered on select bank cards and exchanges.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 6:28 PM IST
Vivo V80 sale starts in India: Check price, bank offers and key specificationsVivo V80 India pricing, bank offers and key specifications.

The Vivo V80 is now on sale in India, with prices starting at ₹62,999. The smartphone is available in three storage variants and competes in a segment where you can choose between high-refresh-rate displays, camera-focused hardware and large batteries. Vivo is selling the phone through online platforms and retail channels, with discounts available on select bank cards and eligible exchange transactions. The V80 include a 144Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and a 7,200mAh battery. The device also gets a 50-megapixel front camera and a triple rear camera setup developed in collaboration with ZEISS. Here is a look at its India pricing, available offers and specifications.

Advertisement

MUST READ | OnMobile’s ONMO+ secures ₹40 Crore BlackSoil funding; Aims to bring affordable gaming at ₹4,999

Vivo V80 price in India and bank offers

The Vivo V80 costs ₹62,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB model costs ₹69,999, while the 8GB RAM and 512GB version costs ₹79,999.

The phone is available in Stellar Black, Horizon Blue, and Sunrise Anthem. You can get an instant 10% discount on select bank cards or an exchange bonus of up to 10%, depending on the offer and eligibility. Vivo is also offering six months of Google One storage with 100GB capacity. Buyers should check the applicable terms on the platform before purchasing, as benefits may vary.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Your feed, your control: Facebook lets you tell AI what content to show, check details about new AI feed control

Display, cameras and battery

The Vivo V80 has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2,750 × 1,260 pixel resolution. Vivo claims a local peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. The phone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

On the back, the phone has three cameras: a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ZEISS night telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The front camera has a 50-megapixel autofocus sensor.

The device packs a 7,200mAh battery and supports 90W fast charging. Other features include 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and USB 2.0. It also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 6:28 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more