Your feed, your control: Facebook lets you tell AI what content to show, check details about new AI feed control

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How does Facebook’s ‘Your Algorithm’ work?

Your Algorithm is touted as a conversational AI-powered tool that allows users to directly shape and fine-tune their Feed and Reels recommendations. To customise your feed, click on the updated three-dot menu on any post, from which you can directly add, manage, and adjust the specific topics you want to see.

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The existing “Interested” and “Not interested” options on posts in Feed and Reels now come with a conversational layer. This system will now ask for feedback where users can reply using freeform text in their own words to explain what they liked or disliked. Meta says large language models (LLMs) now let the system also read the interests, context, and intent provided in the natural-language input.

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Meta said, “This marks a real evolution in how ranking works: by bringing freeform text together with everything we already understand about what you enjoy, the algorithms behind your Feed and Reels keep getting more relevant and responsive over time.”

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Meta has offered a similar “Your Algorithm” feature to Instagram since June 2025, and Threads also has “Dear Algo,” allowing users to customise their feeds based on their interests.