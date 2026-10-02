Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Vivo X Fold 6, V80 India launch soon: Expected prices and key specs revealed ahead of debut

Vivo X Fold 6, V80 India launch soon: Expected prices and key specs revealed ahead of debut

Vivo is expanding its premium smartphone lineup in India, with the V80 confirmed for October 6 and the X Fold 6 also expected to join the launch.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 2, 2026 1:00 PM IST
Vivo X Fold 6, V80 India launch soon: Expected prices and key specs revealed ahead of debutVivo X Fold 6 and Vivo V80 prices have reportedly revealed ahead of launch.

Vivo is getting ready for a busy October in India, with two upcoming smartphones drawing attention ahead of their expected arrival. The company has confirmed that the Vivo V80 and Vivo S2 FE will launch in India on October 6, while the Vivo X Fold 6 is also expected to debut in India around the same time. The foldable has already launched in China and has now been introduced for international markets, putting its India arrival firmly on the radar.

Advertisement

Ahead of the launch, a European retail listing has indicated what the X Fold 6 could cost, while reported pricing for the V80 has also surfaced. Alongside prices, the available information gives potential buyers a clearer picture of the hardware Vivo could bring to India.

Must Read: Xiaomi 18 Pro, Pro Max launched with 8,500mAh battery and dual 200MP cameras: What’s new

Vivo X Fold 6, V80 expected India prices

The Vivo X Fold 6 has appeared on Italian retailer Etpo with a listed price of €2,038.90 including VAT, equivalent to around ₹2.21 lakh. Without VAT, the listed price is €1,671.23, or approximately ₹1.81 lakh. These figures should not be treated as India's final retail price, which Vivo has yet to announce.

Advertisement

For the Vivo V80, a tipster has reportedly indicated a starting price of ₹63,000. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version could cost ₹63,000, while the 8GB + 256GB variant may be priced at ₹70,000. The 8GB + 512GB model is expected to cost ₹80,000. However, Vivo has not confirmed these India prices.

Must Read: Apple iPhone Duo could sell 6 million units despite its Rs 3 lakh price tag

What the two phones could offer

The X Fold 6 is expected to feature an 8.02-inch AMOLED inner display with 2504×2312 resolution, up to 5,000 nits brightness and a hinge rated for 600,000 folds. Its hardware includes the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition, while the camera setup is expected to include a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. A 20MP front camera, a 6,900mAh battery with 80W charging, Android 17 and IP58/IP59 protection are also expected. The Chinese version has a 7,000mAh battery.

Advertisement

The Vivo V80, meanwhile, brings a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness. It gets a ZEISS-backed camera system with a 50MP main camera, 50MP Night Telephoto and 50MP Group Selfie camera. Vivo has confirmed a 7,200mAh battery, 90W charging, Android 17 and OriginOS 7.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 2, 2026 1:00 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more