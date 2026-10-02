Vivo X Fold 6, V80 India launch soon: Expected prices and key specs revealed ahead of debut

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Vivo X Fold 6, V80 expected India prices

The Vivo X Fold 6 has appeared on Italian retailer Etpo with a listed price of €2,038.90 including VAT, equivalent to around ₹2.21 lakh. Without VAT, the listed price is €1,671.23, or approximately ₹1.81 lakh. These figures should not be treated as India's final retail price, which Vivo has yet to announce.

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For the Vivo V80, a tipster has reportedly indicated a starting price of ₹63,000. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version could cost ₹63,000, while the 8GB + 256GB variant may be priced at ₹70,000. The 8GB + 512GB model is expected to cost ₹80,000. However, Vivo has not confirmed these India prices.

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What the two phones could offer

The X Fold 6 is expected to feature an 8.02-inch AMOLED inner display with 2504×2312 resolution, up to 5,000 nits brightness and a hinge rated for 600,000 folds. Its hardware includes the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition, while the camera setup is expected to include a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. A 20MP front camera, a 6,900mAh battery with 80W charging, Android 17 and IP58/IP59 protection are also expected. The Chinese version has a 7,000mAh battery.

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The Vivo V80, meanwhile, brings a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness. It gets a ZEISS-backed camera system with a 50MP main camera, 50MP Night Telephoto and 50MP Group Selfie camera. Vivo has confirmed a 7,200mAh battery, 90W charging, Android 17 and OriginOS 7.