Vivo X90 launched in India: From Apple iPhone 14, Galaxy S23 to OnePlus 11, check alternatives

Vivo launched its Vivo X90 series in India at a starting price of Rs 59,999. The series includes Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro that are equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display and support for 120W fast charging. The smartphone comes in two storage variants and will be available for purchase on May 5.

Here are the top four alternatives that you can consider in the same price range as the newly launched Vivo X90:

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with 2340x1080-pixel resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It has a triple rear camera system with a 50MP primary lens coupled with 12MP ultra-wide lens, and 10MP telephoto lens. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is backed by a 3900mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Starting price: Rs 74,999

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G comes with a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS. For photography, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor with tele lens. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

Starting price: Rs 56,999

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 1500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Tensor G2 chipset and runs on Android 13. For photography, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP sensor and a 12MP camera sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 10MP front-facing camera. It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Starting price: Rs 68,999

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that offers support for HDR10, Dolby Vision and offers a peak brightness of up to 1200 nits. It runs on iOS 16. It is powered by A15 Bionic chipset and offers up to 512GB of internal storage. In terms of camera, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. It also comes with a 12MP front-facing camera. Apple iPhone 14 houses a 3279 mAh battery.

Starting price: Rs 71,999

