Want Gemini to send WhatsApp messages and calls? Here’s how the integration works

Did you know? You can integrate Google’s Gemini AI app with WhatsApp to send text messages or make calls with a simple voice command. The feature is part of Gemini Extensions, which lets the AI assistant work with apps like Phone, Messages, and also third-party apps like Spotify and WhatsApp.

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The WhatsApp integration available for Android devices through Gemini Extensions. In addition to sending texts, the feature also gives Gemini control to draft or edit messages in a more conversational tone before sending them.

Must read: Google previews regional dialect capabilities as Gemini Spark speaks Haryanvi at I/O 2026

Step-by-step guide to enable Gemini for WhatsApp on Android

Step 1: Open the Gemini app on Android

Step 2: Click on your Google account profile icon

Step 3: Go to “Settings” and click on “Personal Intelligence”

Step 4: Go to “Connection Apps”

Step 5: Now, simply enable the WhatsApp extension



Note: Make sure that Gemini is set as the default assistant on your Android phone to enable this feature.

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Must read: WhatsApp introduces ‘Incognito Chat’ mode for Meta AI chats: Here's how it works

How to Gemini With WhatsApp

According to Google’s support page, Gemini can text, draft, edit, and even make calls on WhatsApp using Gemini. It also provided a few examples, like “Help me write a congratulations message to [contact name] on their 25th anniversary.”

If you don’t like the initial response, you can make changes like “make it a haiku,” or changes like “Remove xxx.” Once the message is ready, simply prompt, “Send it to [contact name] on WhatsApp.” User can also send text like, “Ask [contact name] [question] on WhatsApp.”

You can also command Gemini to conduct multistep tasks like “Check the fastest route from my home to Gurgaon Sector 29 and send the details to [contact] on WhatsApp. Gemini will fetch information from Google Maps, calculate the best route, estimate travel time, extract key directions, and then format the message to send.

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To make calls, you can prompt Gemini with “I need to talk to [contact name]. Can you call them on WhatsApp?” or “Call [contact first name]'s [mobile, home, work] number with WhatsApp.”

