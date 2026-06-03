Anthropic expands Claude Mythos access to India; Adds 15 other countries and 150 organisations

Anthropic has announced to expand Project Glasswing, its cybersecurity initiative that introduced a new AI model, Claude Mythos. Now, the company is expanding early access to the model to more than 15 countries, including India, and over 150 organisations. However, new organisations will not automatically get access as they must first pass certain security checks and requirements set by the program.

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In April, Anthropic provided 50 early partners, including tech companies, financial institutions, and government agencies in the U.S., with access to a preview version of Claude Mythos. These partners used the AI model to test their software code and identify potential security weaknesses, bugs, and vulnerabilities before attackers could find them. Anthropic also revealed the early results, highlighting that the model has already identified more than 10,000 critical security flaws.

Must read: Anthropic Project Glasswing: Mythos Preview flagged over 10,000 security flaws across critical systems

Project Glasswing expansion

While Anthropic did not reveal the list of newly added companies and countries, Financial Times reported that the 15 countries include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Sweden, India, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea.

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On the other hand, some of the organisations that have been granted access to Anthropic's Claude Mythos AI model are Okta, Samsung, SK Hynix, SK Telecom, NATO, the U.S.-led military alliance headquartered in Brussels, and the EU’s cybersecurity agency ENISA. The Anthropic blog post highlighted that the expanded list of companies spans across industries, including power, water, healthcare, communications, and hardware.

Must read: BT explainer: Inside Claude Mythos, the AI is forcing a rethink of global cybersecurity

“What each partner has in common is that a successful attack on their codebase could be catastrophic,” the company said. “For most partners, we estimate that a major attack could affect more than 100 million people, with important ramifications for both global and national security.”

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Previously, it was reported that the Indian government and the tech firms were in talks with the US officials to test Claude Mythos and assess vulnerabilities across its critical systems. A Bloomberg report also highlighted that Indian tech giants, including Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS), and CERT-In, will be given access to the model to test critical software systems.