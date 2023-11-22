'We're encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board': Satya Nadella reacts on Sam Altman's return to OpenAI

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday welcomed Sam Altman's decision to return as OpenAI CEO and said the move is "a first essential step" to build a "more stable, well-informed, and effective governance" in OpenAI. On Wednesday morning, OpenAI announced on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that Altman will return to the company with new board members. These members will include Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.

Following this Altman wrote: "I love OpenAI, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. When I decided to join MSFT on Sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. With the new board and w Satya’s support, i’m looking forward to returning to OpenAI, and building on our strong partnership with MFST."

Reacting to the news and sharing Altman's post, Nadella wrote on X: "We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board. We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance. Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring OAI continues to thrive and build on its mission. We look forward to building on our strong partnership and delivering the value of this next generation of AI to our customers and partners."

This comes a day after Microsoft hired OpenAI co-founders Altman and Greg Brockman to head a “new advanced AI research team".

Nadella on Monday made this announcement after OpenAI’s board appointed former Twitch chief Emmett Shear as chief executive officer, ignoring calls from investors to reinstate Altman.

“We’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team,” said Nadella. “We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success.”

I’m super excited to have you join as CEO of this new group, Sam, setting a new pace for innovation. We’ve learned a lot over the years about how to give founders and innovators space to build independent identities and cultures within Microsoft, including GitHub, Mojang Studios,… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 20, 2023

the mission continues https://t.co/d1pHiFxcSe — Sam Altman (@sama) November 20, 2023

After the announcement, many OpenAI employees decided to sign a letter urging either OpenAI’s remaining board members resign or those OpenAI’s employees join Microsoft and work under Altman in the new team.

Last week, OpenAI said Altman's departure follows a "deliberative review process by the board", which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities.

After Altman, Brockman was removed from the board. Following that, Brockman was told over a separate Google Meet call that he was being removed from the board, but would retain his role because he was "vital to the company".

After Altman was fired, major investors moved to reinstate him back.

On his part, Altman demanded sweeping changes, including a new board.

On Saturday it was reported that Nadella was blind-sighted by OpenAI's decision to remove Altman.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV on whether the OpenAI board gave him any reason for firing Altman, Nadella said: “As far as I'm concerned, you know, we feel very confident in Sam and his leadership team, I have not been told about anything that they published internally at open AI. The board has not talked about anything that Sam did other than some breakdown in communications.I've not directly been told by anyone from their board about any issues and so therefore, I remain confident in Sam and his leadership and capability and that's why you know, we want to welcome him to Microsoft."

