Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently found himself in an intriguing conversation that blended two seemingly unrelated worlds—cinema and artificial intelligence—but also ended up touching upon something even more personal: martial arts. Kumar met with Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, during the latter's visit to India ahead of the NVIDIA AI Summit in Mumbai.

Kumar, known for his action-packed roles and affinity for fitness, shared a picture of the unusual encounter on social media. In the image, Kumar and Huang are posing with playful martial arts stances. Kumar is in a smart black suit, while Huang is sporting his iconic black leather jacket.

Accompanying the image, Kumar tweeted, “Imagine meeting the world’s biggest authority on Artificial Intelligence and ending up chatting about martial arts!! What an amazing man you are, Mr. Jensen Huang. Now I know why NVIDIA is the absolute giant that it is. 😊👍🏻”

The tweet has since gone viral, drawing attention not just from Bollywood fans but also from tech enthusiasts who are excited to see the crossovers between entertainment and technology. The NVIDIA CEO, often hailed as a visionary for his contributions to the AI revolution, seemed to have bonded well with the Bollywood star, perhaps connecting through their shared philosophies of discipline and focus—something crucial to both martial arts and building cutting-edge technological advancements.

Jensen Huang is in India for the upcoming NVIDIA AI Summit in Mumbai, an event aimed at showcasing the latest breakthroughs in AI and GPU technology. His meeting with Kumar adds a personal touch to an otherwise tech-heavy itinerary, reflecting how technology is increasingly intersecting with popular culture and everyday life.