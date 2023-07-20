WhatsApp on your wrist: Meta unveils WhatsApp for Wear OS smartwatches

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, made an exciting announcement at Google I/O back in May, revealing that WhatsApp will soon be available for use on Wear OS smartwatches. Starting today, WhatsApp will be finally rolling out to users who own a Wear OS 3 smartwatch.

The integration of WhatsApp into Wear OS is set to streamline communication and connectivity for users. With this new feature, smartwatch owners can initiate new conversations, reply to messages, and even take calls directly from their wrists. The app's functionality extends to supporting voice messages, emojis, regular text, and quick replies, providing a versatile and user-friendly experience.

Notably, users of LTE-capable Wear OS 3 watches will be able to respond to messages independently of their smartphones, offering newfound freedom and convenience to stay connected while on the go.

The timing of this announcement is strategic for both Meta and Google. With the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event, scheduled for next week, all eyes are on the new Galaxy Watch 6 and potentially the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Speculations suggest that these watches will be the first to run on the anticipated Wear OS 4.

Also Read Hollywood vs AI: Why famous actors including Oppenheimer, Barbie cast are on strike

By introducing WhatsApp to Wear OS just ahead of this event, Meta generates momentum and builds anticipation among consumers, potentially encouraging them to embrace Wear OS 3 smartwatches in the meantime. Furthermore, the move makes Wear OS more attractive to WhatsApp's vast user base, which comprises a staggering 2.24 billion active users worldwide.

For Meta, this collaboration also represents an opportunity to expand its wearable presence within an established platform. By focusing on integrating WhatsApp into Wear OS, Meta can strengthen its footing in the smartwatch market, particularly since the company abandoned its own smartwatch ambitions the previous year.

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Google appeals to Supreme Court to quash antitrust directives on Android in India