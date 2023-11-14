WhatsApp's new feature unveiled: Check out the new way to voice chat with large groups

WhatsApp plans to introduce a new voice chat feature in the upcoming weeks, offering a less disruptive method for conducting voice calls in larger groups. Although this feature was initially observed in beta, WhatsApp has now officially announced its release.

In contrast to the existing capability of making voice calls with up to 32 participants, the new voice chat feature operates differently. Participants in a group will not be automatically notified when a voice chat begins; instead, they will receive a push notification, accompanied by an in-chat bubble that allows them to join by tapping.

During a voice chat, call controls will be conveniently accessible from the top of the chat, without obstructing a participant's ability to send text messages simultaneously. Similar to individual WhatsApp messages, voice chats benefit from end-to-end encryption and can include up to 32 participants.

The rollout of voice chats is scheduled for both iOS and Android platforms in the coming weeks. Initially, the feature will be introduced in larger group chats with 33 to 128 participants, as stated on WhatsApp's page about the feature. This approach ensures that not everyone in a group can join a voice chat simultaneously. Groups with fewer than 33 users are likely not prioritised, given the availability of WhatsApp's existing group voice calls feature for smaller groups.

rolling out now: voice chat for your larger groups!



you’ll soon have the option to talk it out live with whoever can join or keep texting with whoever can’t — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 13, 2023

Privacy Feature Incoming

Meanwhile, Android beta users will soon have access to a new settings section within their list of locked chats, according to WABetaInfo. This feature allows users to conceal the entry point for opening locked chats, providing an added layer of privacy.

Upon configuring a secret code, the entry point for viewing locked chats will no longer be visible in the chat list. Instead, users can access these secured conversations by entering the secret code into the search bar within the Chats tab.

This new functionality enhances user privacy by eliminating the entry point to the locked chat list, making it challenging for others to identify or access these conversations easily. The improved security system prevents unauthorised or accidental entry into sensitive discussions. Even if someone gains physical access to the user's phone, the hidden locked chats list ensures that sensitive conversations remain confidential.

