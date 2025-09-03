Will your iPhone get iOS 26 update? Check list of eligible devices here

Apple is preparing to roll out iOS 26, its next major iPhone software update, bringing one of the most significant redesigns to the iPhone interface since iOS 7. The update is expected to debut at Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event on 9 September, alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple Watch updates, and new AirPods.

iOS 26 introduces a refreshed look called Liquid Glass, giving the interface a striking new aesthetic. Apple has also redesigned several built-in apps to match the visual overhaul and added features such as customisable snooze durations for alarms, Call Screening for handling unwanted calls, and deeper Apple Intelligence integration across apps like Reminders, Messages, and Phone.

Which iPhones Will Support iOS 26?

Apple has confirmed that not every iPhone will be able to run the new update. Devices losing support include the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone XR.

The following models will receive iOS 26:

iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, 16e

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)

Apple Intelligence Availability

While most supported iPhones will get iOS 26, Apple Intelligence features will only be available on newer models. That includes:

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

Entire iPhone 16 series, including iPhone 16e

Other devices, such as iPads with M-series chips and Macs with Apple silicon, will also qualify for Apple Intelligence features.

When Will iOS 26 Launch?

Apple is expected to release iOS 26 shortly after its September 9 event, with a rollout to the public likely by mid-September. In previous years, Apple has released its major software updates within a week of its keynote.

Users can also access the update early through Apple’s Developer and Public Beta Programmes. To check your iPhone model, head to Settings > General > About, where the device name and model number are listed.