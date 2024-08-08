'Work pace is manic, team grinds hard': Indian-origin OpenAI employee reveals work culture at AI company

An Indian origin OpenAI employee has tweeted about the work culture at Sam Altman’s AI startup that has become popular globally in the past couple of years. Pranav Deshpande, revealed that the work pace is “manic” that he has never seen a team grind this hard. He joined OpenAI one month back in product marketing team to work on API platform.

He also wrote, “Really excited to be working with a stellar group of people at one of the most important companies today. An honor and a privilege! One month in and the pace is manic. Never seen a team grind this hard.” This post went viral and garnered several comments and likes. While several congratulated Deshpande on joining OpenAI, others commented on the work culture of the company.

I’ve joined @OpenAI to work on product marketing for the API Platform! Really excited to be working with a stellar group of people at one of the most important companies today. An honor and a privilege!



One month in and the pace is manic. Never seen a team grind this hard 🥵 August 7, 2024

Commenting on the post, one wrote, “what actually building the future looks like" while another wrote, “OpenAI is bringing literally... A storm on the planet”

OpenAI was recently hit by a lawsuit by Elon Musk. The lawsuit alleges once OpenAI's technology began to significantly impact generative artificial intelligence, CEO Sam Altman changed the company's direction to focus on financial gain. Notably, this not the first time Musk has challenged OpenAI's trajectory. He previously filed a lawsuit in February, claiming that OpenAI had strayed from its original mission to develop AI for the benefit of humanity. That lawsuit was withdrawn in June without explanation.

Elon Musk was one of the founding backers of OpenAI back in 2015. He claims that he has invested “tens of millions” of dollars in the AI company and even recruited leading AI researchers to the organisation. Musk stepped down from the company board in 2018 to avoid any potential conflict of interest as he was also recruiting AI experts for his self-driving car venture.