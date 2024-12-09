Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 14 Pro in India at starting price of Rs 24,999; check all details

Xiaomi has launched its latest mid-range smartphones, the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+, in India. Both models come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and offer IP68 + IP69 water and dust resistance, setting a high standard in the competitive mid-range segment. These devices will compete with brands like OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, and Motorola.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ boasts a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness. It features a triple camera setup with a 50MP Lighthunder 800 sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The device is powered by a large 6,200mAh battery and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and Gorilla Glass 7i on the back.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro shares the same display specifications and offers a design in a vegan leather finish. It includes a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. It is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging.

Both smartphones share the IP68 + IP69 rating, allowing them to withstand submersion in water up to 1.5 metres. Their screens are also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

In terms of pricing in India, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is available at ₹30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, ₹32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and ₹35,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and ₹26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

With impressive displays, strong durability, and competitive pricing, the Redmi Note 14 Pro series is poised to intensify the mid-range smartphone market. Its flagship-level features at accessible prices could attract buyers seeking value without compromising on performance.