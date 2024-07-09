scorecardresearch
Xiaomi looking to enter Indian EV market? All-electric SU7 sedan showcased at Redmi launch event

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, known for dominating India's smartphone market, may now be eyeing the country's electric car sector. During an event celebrating its 10th anniversary in India, Xiaomi showcased its first all-electric sports sedan, the Xiaomi SUV7.

Initially launched in China in March this year, the vehicle marks Xiaomi's debut in the automotive industry. Named the Speed Ultra, the SU7 comes after a hefty investment of about $10 billion, according to Xiaomi.

Deliveries in China began in March, with over 70,000 bookings already and a target of 100,000 deliveries by year-end. The car is priced at around ₹25 lakh ($30,000) in China, and it is about $4,000 cheaper than the most affordable Tesla Model 3 in the country. The timing of this showcase is notable as international carmakers like BYD from China and VinFast from Vietnam are also eyeing the Indian EV market.

The Xiaomi SU7 measures 4,997 mm in length, 1,963 mm in width, and 1,455 mm in height, with a 3,000 mm wheelbase. It offers a 105-litre front trunk and a 517-litre boot. In China, it is available in two variants, with driving ranges of up to 668 km and 800 km on a single charge. It boasts a top speed of up to 265 km/h and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in under three seconds.

Is Xiaomi SU7 launching in India?

While the Xiaomi SU7 is unlikely to be available for sale in India soon, its showcase indicates Xiaomi's strategy to diversify its product offerings. As the Indian EV market grows, Xiaomi's entry could intensify competition, especially with other international players looking to establish a presence in the country.

Published on: Jul 09, 2024, 4:54 PM IST
