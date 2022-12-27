Xiaomi, Redmi smartphones get Reliance Jio True 5G: Check full list of eligible phones

Xiaomi India has announced its partnership with Reliance Jio to offer their consumers True 5G. The new update will provide eligible Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone users with 5G connectivity.

Users need to change the preferred network type to 5G in their Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone settings to access Jio's True 5G Standalone (SA) network. The network has the advantage of accessing stand-alone 5G architecture. Reliance Jio boasts the largest mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz, bands.

Models supporting the SA network have received software updates to work on Reliance Jio's True 5G SA network.

List of Xiaomi, Redmi phones that get Reliance Jio True 5G

The eligible smartphones include:

Xiaomi Smartphones

Mi 11 Ultra 5G

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Mi 11X 5G

Mi 11X Pro 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi 11i 5G

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G.

Redmi Phones

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi K50i 5G



In addition, all upcoming Xiaomi 5G devices will feature SA connectivity out of the box.

Xiaomi has assured that its smartphones, such as the Redmi K50i and Redmi Note 11T 5G, have undergone thorough testing with Reliance Jio's True 5G network. Most 5G-enabled devices from Xiaomi and Redmi will work with Reliance Jio's True 5G network.

Commenting on the partnership, Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India, said, "Over the last two years, Xiaomi has been committed to making #IndiaReady5G. We have been spearheading the 5G revolution with smartphones providing a compelling 5G experience with top-of-the-line features at honest pricing. To further enhance consumer experience and connectivity, we are pleased to partner with Reliance Jio's True 5G network. We are hopeful that this will help consumers enjoy the best of 5G with Reliance Jio's True 5G experience on their Xiaomi and Redmi handsets."